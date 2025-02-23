Delta flight from Los Angeles makes emergency landing due to smoke on board

In this May 24, 2021, file photo, passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport bound for Sydney on Saturday was forced to return after smoke was detected on board.

The flight, DL43, which took off shortly after 9:00 p.m., returned to LAX around 30 minutes later, according to data from FlightAware.

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft landed safely and the plane proceeded to an arrival gate, Delta said in a statement to CNN. The 162 passengers on board are being reaccommodated on a different flight.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the statement said. “That’s why the flight crew followed established procedures to return to Los Angeles (LAX) after smoke was detected in the galley. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

Upon landing, there was no smoke in the cockpit, but pilots requested medical attention for passengers who may have been affected by smoke, according to audio from LiveATC.net.

CNN has reached out to Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles Fire Department for further information.

Karina Tsui, CNN

CNN’s Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.