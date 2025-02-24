An incendiary device explodes outside the Russian Consulate in the French city of Marseille

PARIS (AP) — A suspect threw an incendiary device that exploded outside the Russian Consulate in Marseille early Monday, authorities said, on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No injuries were reported.

A second device, also thrown against the consulate’s outer wall, failed to detonate and landed on the sidewalk. A bomb disposal expert was dispatched to handle the unexploded device.

The suspect fled, and an investigation has been launched, an official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly under national police policy. Authorities have not provided details on the suspect or a possible motive.

Marseille, France’s second-largest city and a major Mediterranean port, is home to a diverse population but does not have a notably large Russian community. France has seen multiple protests against Russia’s war in Ukraine since 2022, including demonstrations in Marseille, Paris, and other cities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the incident in Marseille has “all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack.”

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press