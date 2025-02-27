‘Evidence is irrefutable’: Public safety minister sells border measures as Trump says tariffs coming next week

Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty speaks during a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

As Canadian officials convene in Washington, D.C., to prove progress is being made at the border ahead of next week’s tariff deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to impose sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico on March 4, claiming “drugs are still pouring into our country.”

“We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Canada secured a 30-day pause on those likely economically devastating tariffs, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — over two phone calls directly with the U.S. president — pitched additional measures to address border security and combat the fentanyl crisis.

Those new measures included appointing a fentanyl czar and listing drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller will meet with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan on Thursday afternoon. Fentanyl czar Kevin Brosseau and RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme are also in Washington, D.C.

Sources tell CTV News that the Trump administration’s metrics involve Canada showing how it’s helping to reduce fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. and how Canada is increasing interception of fentanyl at the northern border.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, McGuinty said he believes Canada’s latest border measures should satisfy the Trump administration.

“The evidence is irrefutable. The progress is being made,” McGuinty said. “In my view, any test that was put on this country, on Canada, in terms of showing progress and meeting standards for the border, I believe those have been met.”

When asked how confident he is about whether tariffs can be avoided next week, McGuinty said members in Trump’s administration are acknowledging Canada’s progress at the border.

“We’re showing more and more cooperation. They are eager to cooperate with us,” he said.

Despite Trump’s claims that “drugs are still pouring” into the U.S. from Canada, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection tell a different story. More than 22 kg of fentanyl was seized at the Canada-U.S. border over the past 12 months compared to nearly 9,000 kg at the U.S.-Mexico border during that same period.

On Wednesday, the RCMP also reported more than 46 kg of fentanyl, and 15,765 of fentanyl pills and other synthetic opioids, were seized between Dec. 9, 2024, and Jan. 18, 2025, as part of a “national sprint aimed at disrupting illegal fentanyl production and distribution in Canada.”

Aside from next week’s border-related tariffs, Trump has said other levies are also on the way, such as new tariffs on steel and aluminum as of March 12, and “the big one,” reciprocal tariffs, in early April.

This is a developing story. More to come.