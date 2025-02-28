Italy calls for summit between U.S. and Europeans, says divisions make West weaker

Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)

ROME — Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday said Italy would propose to its partners an immediate summit involving the U.S. and European nations and allies to discuss how “to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine.”

“Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation,” Meloni said in a statement, after a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in a clash.

