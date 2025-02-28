Russian drone strike hits medical facility, other targets in Kharkiv, mayor says

Leonid Lobchuk, a soldier with Ukraine's 127th brigade who lost a leg in combat in eastern Ukraine in 2015, walks near his self-propelled howitzer in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Russian drones struck a medical facility and triggered a fire late on Friday in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv and also hit several other targets, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Terekhov gave no immediate indication of casualties.

He said drones also hit an area near a filling station and a building close to a high-rise apartment building.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said all the strikes were in central districts of the city and emergency crews were working at the different sites.

Reporting by Ron Popeski.