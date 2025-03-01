Microsoft ‘investigating an issue’ as thousands of users report Outlook outage

In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012, file photo, a new Microsoft Corp. logo, left, is seen on an exterior wall of a new Microsoft store inside the Prudential Center mall, in Boston. (AP / Steven Senne)

Several Microsoft programs, including Outlook, experienced outages Saturday afternoon, according to an outage tracking website.

While Microsoft stopped short of calling it an outage, the company confirmed it was aware of a problem.

“We’re investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services,” Microsoft said in a series of posts on X.

Users took to social media to say they could not access their Outlook email accounts.

We've identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact. We’re monitoring telemetry to confirm recovery. Refer to MO1020913 for more detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

According to the third-party site Downdetector, there have been more than 4,000 flagged reports by 4:11 p.m. EST.

The issue started just after 3:40 p.m., the data from the site shows.

Currently, some users have said that their access has been restored.

Earlier this week, communications platform Slack experienced a similar outage that left thousands of users unable to access the service.