Cyberattack detected at Polish space agency, minister says

WARSAW — Polish cybersecurity services have detected unauthorized access to the Polish Space Agency’s (POLSA) IT infrastructure, Minister for Digitalisation Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Sunday.

“In connection with the incident, the systems under attack were secured ... Intensive operational activities are also underway to identify who is behind the cyberattack,” Gawkowski wrote on social media platform X.

Warsaw has repeatedly accused Moscow of attempting to destabilize Poland because of its role in supplying military aid to its neighbor Ukraine, allegations Russia has dismissed.

The agency confirmed to news agency PAP that a cybersecurity incident had occurred. The situation is being analyzed, and in order to secure data, the POLSA network was immediately disconnected from the Internet, it told PAP.

