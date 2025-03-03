Global Affairs aware of deaths of two Canadians in Mexico

A Mexican flag is pictured in this undated file image. (Tim Mossholder via Pexels)

Global Affairs Canada confirms it is aware of the deaths of two Canadians in Mexico, the federal department said in a statement to CTV News on Monday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that it is aware of the deaths of two Canadians but abstained from providing more information due to privacy concerns.

“Consular officials are providing consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a local news outlet reported that two Canadians were found dead inside a house on Mexico’s west coast while another person was sent to hospital with injuries.

Authorities did not reveal the cause of the Canadians’ deaths, El Sol de Mazatlan reported, adding the two were found in Sabalo Country, a small neighbourhood bordering a beachfront resort strip.

Mazatlan is a scenic city located on the western coast of mainland Mexico, east of the southern tip of Baja California on the other side of the gulf.

More details to come.