Zelenskyy promises diplomatic efforts will be ‘together’ with U.S.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pauses during a interview with Bret Baier during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early on Monday that there has been no day when Ukraine has not felt gratitude to the U.S. for their support and promised more diplomatic efforts to be united with Washington.

“There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace. And for the sake of us all being together - Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address after meeting with U.K. and European leaders on Sunday.

“Of course, we are aware of the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from the United States of America. There has not been a day when we have not felt this gratitude.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill.