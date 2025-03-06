Artifact-laden tribute to Nova Music Festival massacre bound for Toronto

An immersive exhibit including charred cars, as shown in this handout image, and bullet-ridden bathroom stalls from the Nova Music Festival massacre is coming to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Music Festival *MANDATORY CREDIT *

TORONTO — An immersive exhibit including charred cars and bullet-ridden bathroom stalls from the Nova Music Festival massacre is coming to Toronto.

Billed as a “groundbreaking and profound tribute” to victims and survivors of the Hamas-led attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Nova Music Festival Exhibition will launch a six-week run April 23.

The touring installation’s Canadian representative, event producer Jesse Brown, says it includes abandoned tents, shoes, backpacks and toothbrushes from the actual site to help drive home the horror and loss.

He says survivors will also be on-hand to share their stories in person and describe how they are recovering and moving on with their lives.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians in the Oct. 7 attack and took 251 people hostage. Roughly a third were killed at the festival, including four Canadians, while 44 were abducted.

Brown says the event is being brought to Toronto by a Canadian charity called Lincoln Centre for Human Rights Research.

The exhibition is expected to cover more than 5,500 square metres and run through June 8. It’s previously been shown in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press