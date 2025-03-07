Hungary femicide sparks outcry on gender violence

A Hungarian and a European Union flag is seen on a building in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. A countrywide billboard campaign that flooded the streets of Hungary this week takes aim at the head of the European Union's executive Ursula von der Leyen, the start of an election campaign that marks an escalation of tensions between the country's right-wing government and the EU. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Erika Renner was not surprised when Hungarian police at first put down the horrific death of a Japanese woman whose charred body was found in a Budapest apartment to an accidental fire.

A victim of domestic violence herself, Renner had to fight for her ex-partner to be prosecuted. He was eventually jailed for 11 years for tying her up and drugging her before mutilating her at her home by spraying a corrosive substance over her genitals.

The killing of the Japanese woman in late January was later declared a murder, but only after an uproar when a women’s rights organisation revealed that the 43-year-old had reached out to them about her abusive ex-husband.

As public pressure mounted, police detained her former husband on suspicion of murder.

Authorities also offered a rare mea culpa, acknowledging failures and apologising “to everyone, who was understandably and rightly offended”, with the government declaring zero tolerance on violence against women.

“It is a nice slogan, but abusers are still not deterred, victims are still not believed,” Renner, a 55-year-old civil servant, told AFP, lamenting the lack of an established system to handle domestic violence cases.

“Unfortunately, this results in lost lives,” she said.

Worst in EU

More than 54 percent of Hungarian women say they have experienced physical, psychological or sexual abuse by a partner, the highest rate in the European Union, according to a survey conducted by the bloc’s Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The Central European country also has the lowest reporting rate of such cases, with less than 16 percent of abused women turning to authorities or other services, the survey shows.

Experts say deep-rooted gender inequality and damaging stereotypes, but also widespread indifference by authorities, contribute to the violence many women face.

Hungary has also refused to ratify the Istanbul Convention that combats violence against women, denouncing references to what it calls “gender ideology”.

The 2014 treaty has become the target of disinformation campaigns by the far right in Europe, which claim it has been pushing an alleged “gender theory” agenda.

The recent apology by police was “totally unprecedented”, said Julia Spronz, a lawyer at the women’s rights organisation Patent, who has been representing abuse victims for 30 years.

“Sadly, the mistakes were typical,” she said. “The authorities tried to quickly sweep the case under the rug, and communicated arrogantly,” with the police dismissing concerns about their investigation.

But since the failure became “public and visible”, their hand was forced, Spronz added.

Abuse ‘romanticised’

Police have started disciplinary proceedings against several officers, as well as over “undignified comments” about the case that appeared on its own official Facebook page. They have also vowed to mount a full review of domestic violence cases over the past year.

“I’m trying to be optimistic, but real change would require significant resources,” Fanni Des, an expert at women’s rights group NANE told AFP.

Orban’s Fidesz party this week rejected an opposition proposal to allow women to request an immediate restraining order, with the government taking a cautious approach due to “the sensitive and delicate nature of the subject”.

Currently, restraining orders are rarely used and domestic violence seldomly prosecuted, Des said.

“A man is more likely to be prosecuted for assaulting another man on the street than beating up his wife at home,” the expert said, adding that the “issue is relativized and romanticised”.

“There is no specific help focusing on women suffering from violence since legally they are not a protected class,” she said, calling on the government to tailor legislation and services to victims' needs.

Meanwhile, Renner found out from the media that her abusive ex-partner is being conditionally released from prison.

“The whole system is one-sided... and leaves the victim vulnerable,” she said.

“I am not afraid, I do not care about that person,” she said, vowing to stand up for her rights.

Article written by Andras Rostovanyi, AFP