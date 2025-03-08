Emergency services respond after a man with a Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben tower

Emergency services at the Palace of Westminster in London after man with a Palestine flag climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben,Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services were called to the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up Big Ben tower, police said.

Photos show the barefoot man standing on a ledge several metres up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben.

Westminster Bridge and a nearby bridge were closed, and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene as crowds looked on from behind a police cordon.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion,” alongside firefighters and ambulance services.

Three emergency workers were lifted up on a fire brigade ladder platform and were seen using a megaphone to speak to the man on the ledge.

Officials said tours of the Houses of Parliament were canceled Saturday because of the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press