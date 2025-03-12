Police identify ‘box demon’ captured on doorbell footage

Police in Pennsylvania identify a person wearing a mask who called themselves a ‘box demon’ and left an empty box outside a person’s home.

Police in Pennsylvania have identified someone who referred to themselves as “the box demon” after they left an empty box on someone’s porch.

There are no public safety concerns, according to a police news release.

The homeowner was made aware of the identification and did not want to comment further on this incident.

Doorbell footage captured an unidentified person wearing a colourful plate mask, referring to themselves as the “box demon” and leaving an box on a Pennsylvania homeowner’s front porch.

The self-described “box demon” left the box early Tuesday morning on a porch in York County, a small neighbourhood in southern Pennsylvania, according to the police news release.

Police also released doorbell footage of the incident, which shows the unidentified person leaning into the doorbell camera, saying “I am the box demon” twice, and that they are leaving a “gift” at the homeowner’s front porch.

They were wearing a colourful paper plate mask with flower petals attached and a colourful sweater. The plate mask also appears to have red and black coloured circles around the eyes, as well as black teeth.

Some social media users believe the “box demon” reference is a character from the video game “Roblox.”

The homeowner, who discovered the box the next morning, said they didn’t understand the “box demon” reference.

The homeowner told police they thought the package had anthrax in it.