A small plane headed for Denmark has crashed in the Swiss Alps. 3 people are believed to be dead

GENEVA — A small plane that was headed for Denmark has crashed in the Alps in southeastern Switzerland, killing the three people who were believed to be on board, police said Tuesday.

The Extra EA-400 propeller plane took off from the Samedan airfield at 5:20 p.m. Monday, police in Graubuenden canton (state) said in a statement. The plane had arrived from Denmark on March 13 and was en route back to Roskilde, near Copenhagen.

The plane crashed two minutes after takeoff on the edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch and burned out, police said. They added that the victims have still to be formally identified.

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash.