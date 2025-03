Flash floods in southern Spain prompt officials to evacuate over 350 homes

People stand under umbrellas during heavy rain in Ronda, southern Spain, on March 17, 2025. (JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

MADRID — Flash floods unleashed by heavy rains promoted officials in southern Spain to evacuate over 350 homes, shut down roads and cancel classes on Tuesday.

Regional officials ordered the evacuation of 365 homes in the village of Campanillas near Malaga city late on Monday after a nearby river burst its banks. The evacuees spent the night in a municipal sports hall.

Andalusia’s interior chief Antonio Sanz said that 19 rivers in Andalusia were on red alert for flooding on Tuesday, as bad weather spread from Malaga on the southern coast to landlocked areas near Sevilla and Cordoba. A total of 40 highways across Andalusia as well as some rail lines had to be closed due to rising waters.

The same area in Malaga was hit in November when heavy rains across a large swath of Spain led to devastating flooding in the country’s east, claiming 233 lives mostly in Valencia.

Spain, which has suffered from a prolonged drought in recent years, has received steady rainfall especially in its south for the last two weeks, and the latest storm proved too much for reservoirs and riverbanks.

Scientists and government officials link these swings between extreme dry and wet spells to climate change, which has also produced increasingly hot summers in Spain.