Last surviving pilot from ‘Battle of Britain’ dies at 105

John "Paddy" Hemingway, the last surviving pilot of the iconic Battle of Britain, passed away peacefully on 17 March 2025 at the age of 105. (British Royal Air Force)

John “Paddy” Hemingway, the last surviving pilot from the Second World War’s Battle of Britain, died Monday at the age of 105, the British Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed in a statement.

“Paddy Hemingway, one of a number known as ‘the Few’ and revered figures in British aviation history, played a crucial role in defending the United Kingdom against Nazi oppression during the summer of 1940,” the RAF said in the statement. “His courage in the face of overwhelming odds demonstrated his sense of duty and the importance of British resilience.”

According to the RAF, Hemingway was a 19-year-old pilot officer with the No. 85 Squadron, flying against the Luftwaffe, the German air force during the Second World War, in both France and the U.K. In the summer of 1940, the squadron were on the front lines against Nazi aircraft in what became known as the “Battle of Britain.”

For three months, Hemingway and the RAF, comprised of pilots from Britain, Canada and other Commonwealth nations, fought the Germans in what became the first major battle in human history fought entirely in the air.

In 1941, Hemingway received the Distinguished Flying Cross - a military decoration awarded to RAF officers for acts of valour, courage, or devotion to duty whilst flying in active operations against the enemy.

Hemingway’s logbook recorded the missions he flew during the battle, including multiple close calls. His wartime career saw him survive four emergency bailouts, including one in enemy territory in Italy, where partisans helped him return to safety. His squadron’s role in defending Britain came at a high cost, and he later reflected that the greatest tragedy he faced was the loss of close friends.

“This quiet, composed, thoughtful and mischievous individual may not have wanted to be the last of ‘The Few’, but he embodied the spirit of all those who flew sorties,” the RAF statement said. “His passing marks the end of an era and a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom during World War II.”