After one of the deadliest days in Gaza, here's the conflict in numbers

Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli army airstrikes as they are brought to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s wave of predawn airstrikes across Gaza shattered two months of relative calm during a ceasefire with Hamas. Tuesday was one of the deadliest days in Gaza since the war began, with over 400 Palestinians killed and hundreds more wounded.

The first phase of the ceasefire saw Hamas release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The deal also called on Israel to ramp up delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. After those exchanges wrapped up, Israel cut off all aid to Gaza to pressure Hamas to extend the ceasefire.

The renewed Israeli offensive threatens to escalate the spiraling humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians. Hamas says the pounding bombardments put the 24 remaining hostages' lives in danger.

Here’s a look at the 17-month-old conflic t by the numbers, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli military and government, and the United Nations.

Current situation inside Gaza

Palestinians killed Tuesday — at least 404

Women and children killed Tuesday — 263

Senior Hamas officials killed Tuesday — 6

Aid trucks Israel let into Gaza since March 2 — zero

Overall war statistics

Palestinians killed — at least 48,981

(The Hamas-linked Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says more than half of them were women and children.)

Palestinians wounded — at least 112,603

Average number of aid trucks entering Gaza each day in December — 93 (U.N.), 163 (Israel)

Aid trucks entering Gaza each day between the start of the ceasefire and March 2 — 600

People killed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 — 1,200

Israeli soldiers killed in Israel’s subsequent ground operation in Gaza — 407

Palestinians displaced at war’s peak — 1.9 million, or roughly 90 per cent of the population

Hostages/Prisoners

Living hostages held by Hamas — 24

Non-Israelis — 1 Thai and 1 Nepalese (alive), 2 Thais and 1 Tanzanian (dead)

Living Israeli hostages — 22, including 4 soldiers

Bodies of hostages held by Hamas — 35, including 9 soldiers

Hostages released during recent ceasefire — 33

Hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023 — 251

Palestinian prisoners released during recent ceasefire — more than 1,700

Article by Julia Frankel.