Man who last saw missing student Sudiksha Konanki is leaving Dominican Republic after getting new passport, sources say

Joshua Riibe enters a courtroom in Higüey, Dominican Republic, on March 18 ahead of a hearing to ask a judge for freedom to return home. (Mark Morales/CNN via CNN Newsource)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — The man who is the last person known to have been with missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki is on a JetBlue flight departing the Dominican Republic on Wednesday evening, after being detained for 10 days, multiple sources familiar with the flight plans tell CNN.

Joshua Steven Riibe, a 22-year-old Iowa resident and student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, departed from Santo Domingo at 5:39 p.m. ET, the sources said. Tuesday, he was granted judicial permission to leave the island – though he couldn’t immediately leave because, according to a source close to the prosecutor’s office, Dominican authorities still had his passport.

Dominican authorities had confiscated Riibe’s passport during the investigation into Konanki’s disappearance, a source close to the investigation told CNN. On Wednesday, Riibe received a new passport from the U.S. Embassy, sources said.

Konanki was on a spring break trip to Punta Cana with friends, and was last seen March 6 on surveillance camera going to the beach at the Riu República Hotel. Her parents asked for Dominican authorities to declare her dead, asserting in a letter obtained by CNN that investigators believe Konanki drowned “and no evidence of foul play has been found.”

Riibe attended a court hearing Tuesday to urge a judge to let him return to the United States, arguing Dominican authorities inappropriately detained him without charges after Konanki’s disappearance.

“I really want to go home and see my family,” Riibe testified. “I understand I’m here to help but it’s been 10 days.”

Riibe told authorities he and Konanki walked into the ocean early on March 6. After they were jostled by an intense wave, he helped her back toward the beach, and last saw her walking in knee-deep water before he fell asleep on a beach chair, he told prosecutors, according to Dominican news program Noticias SIN.

Riibe had not been considered a suspect in Konanki’s disappearance and has not been accused of wrongdoing. However, he was being kept in a hotel room under police watch – though not officially detained – during an investigation, a source familiar with the probe told CNN last week.

At Tuesday’s court hearing, lawyers representing the government said Riibe was not in custody but was interviewed as a “witness” and “has never been accused.” Riibe’s lawyer, however, argued Riibe had “been restricted in his movement and his freedom.”

The judge sided with Riibe on Tuesday, granting his request for freedom.

Article written by Jessica Hasbun and John Miller, CNN