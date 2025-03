French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he will host a meeting of European leaders with Ukraine next Thursday.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he will host a meeting of European leaders with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris next Thursday to discuss ways to help defend Ukraine.

He said his goal was to discuss ways to speed up immediate military support, how to make a possible ceasefire work, and draw up plans to beef up the Ukrainian military after a deal and possibly deploy troops there.

