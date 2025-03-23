U.S. wants to negotiate with Iran on nuclear program, U.S. envoy Witkoff says

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that U.S. wants to negotiate with Iran on nuclear program.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Iran’s top authority, Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a possible new nuclear deal is an effort to avoid military action, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday.

“We don’t need to solve everything militarily,” he told Fox News.

“Our signal to Iran is let’s sit down and see if we can, through dialog, through diplomacy, get to the right place. If we can, we are prepared to do that. And if we can’t, the alternative is not a great alternative.”

