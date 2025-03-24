South Korean court overturns impeachment of Prime Minister Han, reinstating him as acting president

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Constitutional Court overturned parliament’s impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president.

Han, South Korea’s No. 2 official, had become acting leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly over his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law that triggered a massive political crisis.

But Han was impeached by the assembly as well in late December following political strife with opposition lawmakers.

The Constitutional Court said Monday it has decided to overturn Han’s impeachment.

The court has yet to issue a ruling on Yoon’s impeachment. If it rules against him, South Korea must hold a national election to find a new president. If it rules for him, Yoon will be restored to office.