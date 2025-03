People walk by the logo of Samsung Electronics Co. near its office in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 7, 2015. (Choi jae-gu / Yonhap)

HONG KONG — Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee has died, a spokesperson for the South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday. He was 63.

Born in 1962, Han had overseen the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses since 2021. He was named Samsung Electronics vice chairman and co-CEO in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Article by John Liu.