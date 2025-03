JD Vance plans to travel to Greenland this week. (Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday he will visit Greenland on Friday while accompanying a high profile U.S. delegation.

“Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday,” Vance wrote in a post on social media platform X. The post also had a video of Vance announcing the visit.

Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3HslD3hhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 25, 2025

Reporting by Kanishka Singh And Ryan Patrick Jones.