Worker dies on Aramco Stadium construction site in Saudi Arabia, a 2034 World Cup host venue

A model of the proposed Aramco Stadium is seen on display in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

A worker has died on the construction site of the Aramco Stadium in Saudi Arabia, one of the venues set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Besix Group, a construction company overseeing the project in Al Khobar, confirmed in a statement to CNN Sports that “a worker sadly lost their life” at the stadium site on March 12.

“We have been operating on this site for several months in close partnership with our joint venture partner Al Bawani, following detailed and validated safety procedures that have consistently proven effective,” the statement said.

“The incident in question is currently under thorough investigation by the authorities, and we are fully cooperating to determine the exact circumstances. In the interest of the investigation, we will not provide further comments at this stage.”

Besix went on to say that it has “a long tradition of transparency” when it comes to “guarantee(ing) and promot(ing) the rights of migrant workers.”

CNN Sports has contacted Al Bawani, global soccer governing body FIFA and the 2034 World Cup organizing committee for further comment on the worker’s death.

The Aramco Stadium, located in the east of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to be completed in 2026. The 47,000-seat venue is one of the 15 sites set to host World Cup matches, as well as staging Asian Cup games in 2027.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the host of the 2034 World Cup in December, part of the nation’s wider push to invest in sports and diversify the economy.

It has meant heavy investment into infrastructure projects, which includes building or renovating the 15 host stadiums and creating 185,000 new hotel rooms.

However, human rights groups have warned of the potentially significant toll attached to Saudi Arabia hosting the tournament.

Many migrant workers still exist in the “Kafala” sponsorship system, which ties people to a specific employer. Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a June statement that employees are “vulnerable to widespread abuse, including contract substitution, exorbitant recruitment fees, non-payment of wages, confiscation of passports by employers, and forced labor.”

Despite a series of reforms announced by Saudi Arabia in recent years, employers “still hold disproportionate control over workers,” HRW said.

Last year, the head of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid, Hammad Albalawi, said the country had made strides in terms of human rights in recent years.

“We have come a long way and there’s still a long way to go. Our principle is to develop something that is right for us. Our journey started in 2016, not because of the World Cup bid,” Albalawi told Reuters.

Article written by George Ramsay, CNN