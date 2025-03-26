Trump sets Wednesday press conference for auto tariffs, White House says

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce plans for long-promised tariffs on automotive imports at a press conference on Wednesday, a move that will further widen the global trade war Trump kicked off upon regaining the White House this year.

The White House has given no details on the extent of the expected tariffs, including whether there would be any carveouts for vehicles or parts produced under the umbrella of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, the regional trade deal that Trump negotiated during his first term that provides for largely duty-free trade with the two largest U.S. trading partners.

Trump himself has suggested tariffs could run as high “in the neighbourhood of 25%.”

Trump had said on Monday that tariffs on imported cars could come this week, ahead of plans to unveil next week a swath of reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries responsible for the bulk of the U.S. trade deficit. Trump and his economics advisers have promised to announce those levies, and possibly some additional sectoral tariffs, on April 2.

Industry experts and former U.S. officials expect the administration to rely on an investigation Trump used during his first term as justification for the new levies.

Shares of U.S.-listed automakers fell on news of the press conference on concerns tariffs would send shock waves through a global auto industry that is already reeling from uncertainty caused by Trump’s rapid-fire tariff threats and occasional reversals.

Tariffs could also drive costs of cars higher for consumers by thousands of dollars, hitting new vehicle sales and resulting in job losses, since the U.S. automotive industry relies heavily on imported parts, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

The U.S. imported US$474 billion worth of automotive products in 2024, including passenger cars worth $220 billion. Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Canada and Germany, all close U.S. allies, were the biggest suppliers.

Cox Automotive, an automotive services provider, on Wednesday forecast that if there are no tariff carveouts for the auto industry on imports from Mexico and Canada, $3,000 would be added to the cost of a U.S.-made vehicle and $6,000 on a vehicle made in Canada or Mexico.

