DNA testing firm 23andMe responds to users struggling to delete data

Genetic testing platform 23andMe says its website had experienced issues because of higher traffic earlier this week and is encouraging customers to reach out if they have problems deleting their data.

The San Francisco-based company, which has more than 15 million customers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday as demand for its services declined and it aims to sell “substantially all of its assets.”

23andMe conducts saliva-based tests that reveal information about a user’s ancestry and possible genetic risks for diseases.

“Our website experienced some issues and delays due to increased traffic (Monday). As of (Tuesday), those issues have been resolved,” a 23andMe spokesperson said in a statement reported by Reuters on Tuesday. “If anyone has any issues in regards to accessing their account or deleting their data, they can go to our customer care site for support.”

Some customers rushed to delete their accounts because of concerns about the company’s future and what a new owner would do with the personal data, Reuters reported Tuesday.

ABC7 News, an outlet in the San Francisco Bay Area, had reported Thursday that the California Attorney General’s Office’s advice on March 21 about users’ right to delete their data led to thousands of people inundating the site.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to 23andMe for information about the reported problem of deleting data for some users and will update the story if it receives a response.

Privacy experts and officials have been warning 23andMe users about privacy concerns. Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Patricia Kosseim told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that law enforcement agencies are increasingly accessing sensitive personal data to solve crimes. As well, New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday urged 23andMe customers to secure their data.

The genealogy platform giant said on its website that its privacy policy will still apply and data will remain protected even if it finds a new owner, “unless and until you are presented with materially new terms, with appropriate advanced notice to review those material changes as required by law.” Customers do have to supply law enforcement information relating to a court order, subpoena or search warrant, it added.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press