New Jersey school custodian gets jail term for contaminating food with bodily fluids, cleaner

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A former New Jersey school custodian who admitted putting bodily fluids and cleaning products in food meant for children and staff to eat as well as putting cooking utensils on his genitals was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, of Vineland, apologized for his actions before the sentence was handed down, saying he had no excuses for his behavior.

Impellizzeri was working as a custodian for the Upper Deerfield Township School District in 2023 when authorities became aware of videos that he recorded himself contaminating the food and utensils, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said. He then shared the videos online, officials said.

When county health officials first became aware of the allegations in 2023, they said the fluids were unlikely to cause health problems and have said no illnesses related to the incidents have been reported.

Impellizzeri had pleaded guilty in January to an official misconduct charge and an unrelated count of possessing child sexual abuse material. Authorities have said they discovered the material as they were investigating the videos.

