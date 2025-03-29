Tens of thousands without power as ice storm hits parts of Ontario

TORONTO — Tens of thousands of Ontarians are without power as an ice storm pummels parts of the province and threatens even more.

A map from Hydro One, the provincial utility, shows nearly 50,000 customers were in the dark Saturday because of outages concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Parry Sound to Peterborough.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for swaths of Ontario and Quebec that begin on the northwestern shore of Lake Huron.

Though parts of central and southern Ontario are already being hit, the storm is expected to expand on Sunday, moving toward Ottawa and Montreal.

In Orillia, at the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, the national forecaster says ice could accumulate up to 25 millimetres.

The city is among those hit by power outages, and it says the public library has been closed for the day because it’s without electricity.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain may cause slippery surfaces, broken tree branches and power outages.

Police have advised against unnecessary travel in the coming days.

It was expected to be a stormy weekend in Quebec where the southern part of the province was forecast to receive between five and 15 centimetres of snow into Saturday morning before freezing rain follows on Sunday for several hours.

Environment Canada also has a special weather statement for a large swath of the province including the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, the lower St. Lawrence, the Gaspé peninsula and the province’s north shore, where snow and freezing rain could last into Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press