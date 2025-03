Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near island country of Tonga

In this April 7, 2019, file photo, a pig walks outside a house in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

TOKYO — A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting a tsunami warning for the Pacific island country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor hit about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert saying hazardous waves could be possible cor coasts located within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicenter.

No reports of damage were immediately available.

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu.

It is more than 3,500 kilometres (2,000 miles) off of Australia’s east coast.

