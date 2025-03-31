Three missing U.S. Army soldiers found dead in Lithuania

U.S. soldiers pray at the Cathedral Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania on March 30, 2025 for the four U.S. soldiers who went missing during exercises. (Mindaugas Kulbis / AP Photo)

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Three of the four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania last week when their vehicle sunk in a peat bog have been found dead at the site, while the search for the remaining soldier is ongoing, the Lithuanian president said on Monday.

Lithuania had said earlier on Monday that rescuers had recovered the armoured vehicle of the missing soldiers in a military training area in the Baltic country.

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three U.S. soldiers,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on social media platform X.

“Lithuania mourns together with the American nation,” he said.

Nauseda said the search and rescue operation would continue until the fourth soldier had been found.

The soldiers and their vehicle went missing at the Pabrade training ground near the border with Belarus.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Anna Ringstrom and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)