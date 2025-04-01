Greek islands Paros and Mykonos close schools, ban traffic as severe storms cause destruction

Municipal workers clear mud with shovels after a powerful storm which has triggered widespread flooding at the port of Naousa, on the Aegean Sea island of Paros, Greece, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)

ATHENS, Greece — A powerful storm lashed the Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos on Monday, triggering widespread flooding and prompting authorities to close schools and impose a ban on all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Heavy rainfall in Paros’ main towns of Parikia and Naousa – both popular vacation spots – caused floodwaters that surged through streets, carrying cars and debris past whitewashed buildings.

Authorities on Paros said 13 people stranded in the storm were taken by firefighters to their homes, adding that no one was reported injured or missing.

On Mykonos, where the flooding was less intense, excavators were used to clear a path for floodwater and it gushed past seafront cafes and restaurants.

Authorities ordered schools on Paros, Mykonos and two other Aegean Sea islands to remain closed on Tuesday, while the civil protection service sent cell phone alerts instructing residents to stay indoors. Municipal crews and private contractors worked to clear roads blocked by fallen rocks, while emergency services rescued stranded motorists.

Several islands near Paros, in the Cyclades group, which is southeast of the mainland in the Aegean Sea, remain under severe weather warnings though Tuesday.