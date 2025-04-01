Melania Trump says courage is ‘based in love’ as she honours women from around the world for bravery

First lady Melania Trump speaks during the International Women of Courage award ceremony at the State Department in Washington on April 1, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — Courage is based in love, Melania Trump said Tuesday as she recognized eight women from around the world for bravery, including an Israeli citizen who was held captive by Hamas for nearly two months after the militant group’s deadly raid on her country in October 2023.

“These extraordinary women illuminate the transformative power of love in shaping our world,” the first lady said during a ceremony at the State Department, which created the International Women of Courage Award. “Their journeys remind us that true courage is born from a deep commitment to others, showing the love fuels the call for justice.”

The first lady defined courage as “a strength that is based in love,” and she sought parallels with the diverse group of honourees. She said that, in her own life, “I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times. Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles.”

The first lady singled out recipient Georgiana Pascu, of Romania, as someone who exemplifies “love in action.” Pascu advocates for the rights of institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities, the State Department said.

“Georgiana is a ‘watchdog’ who defends the dignity of Romanians whose voices cannot be heard,” Trump said, telling the audience that Pascu “fearlessly enters” facilities designated as “care centres,” often dropping in unannounced, to rescue people with disabilities “who are unwittingly held captive.”

“Thanks to Georgiana’s brave work, dozens of offenders have been charged with human trafficking, exploitation and even organized crime,” the first lady said.

Another honouree, Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, who has publicly described being sexually assaulted during the 55 days that Hamas kept her in Gaza after the attack. On Tuesday, she delivered a passionate plea for freedom for the hostages still held, saying, “My friends remain in the dark” after more than 540 days, ”still suffering, still waiting, still hoping.”

“Every single day that passes is another day of unimaginable suffering,” she said. “With every passing moment, their pain deepens, their hopes fades and their chances of survival diminish. I call on the world to act, to bring them home now, not tomorrow, not next week. Now.”

The other award recipients are:

Henriette Da, of Burkina Faso, a human rights advocate.

Major Velena Iga, of Papua New Guinea, an advocate for combatting violence against women and human trafficking.

Angelique Songco, of the Philippines, also known as “Mama Ranger,” because she leads a small team of rangers protecting Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park from illegal fishing and poaching.

Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, of South Sunday, a women’s rights leader.

Namini Wijedasa, of Sri Lanka, an investigative journalist.

Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, of Yemen, who works to bring international attention to the plight of thousands of abducted and forcibly detained Yemenis.

A group award named for Madeleine Albright, the late former secretary of state, went to female student leaders who protested against violent repression in Bangladesh in July and August of 2024.

Now in its 19th year, the International Women of Courage Award recognizes women from around the world who have shown “exceptional courage, strength and leadership, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”

More than 200 women from over 90 countries have been recognized since the first awards in 2007.

Article written by Darlene Superville, The Associated Press