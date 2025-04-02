EU citizens must now apply and pay a fee to enter the U.K.

Even passengers transiting through the U.K. at the likes of Heathrow Airport will need an ETA. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

As of April 2, European Union citizens join travellers from 48 countries around the world now required to have Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the U.K.

Previously, travellers from the EU could hop on a plane and simply present themselves at passport control on landing. Now, travellers who don’t need a visa to enter the U.K. must get pre-travel authorization via the new digital registration scheme.

Here’s what to know about the new rules.

Who needs an ETA?

Anyone who doesn’t need a visa to travel to the U.K. will need an ETA — an “electronic travel authorization” which pre-clears you for entry to the country before travel. This is the U.K. equivalent of the United States’ ESTA — a mandatory, paid-for authorization to travel, with security clearance done in advance.

The scheme debuted to Gulf Cooperation Council nationals in 2024, and was later rolled out to other non-European travellers — including the six million travellers from the US, Canada and Australia who enter the U.K. each year. The full list of 48 states requiring the ETA is here.

Travellers from these countries have been required to have an ETA to enter the U.K. since January 8. EU citizens will need an ETA to enter the U.K. from April 2, 2025.

Citizens of these countries who are already resident in the U.K. do not need an ETA.

The scheme is for “short” visits to the U.K. of less than six months for tourism and business. There are a few other categories of ETA, including for short-term study and permitted paid engagements. These are listed on the U.K. government website.

Is it a visa?

Although some people are referring to it as a visa, it’s actually a visa waiver. Travellers whose citizenship means they need a visa to enter the U.K. will still need to apply for a visa. (They won’t, however, need to get the ETA on top of that.)

Countries work on reciprocity when it comes to immigration. When the United States introduced its ESTA visa waiver in 2009, it was inevitable that countries now subject to it would introduce their own similar schemes.

How do I get one?

The cost is currently a non-refundable £10 (just under US$12.50), and you can apply through the official app listed on the U.K. government website, or directly online. The fee will increase to £16 (around $20) on April 9.

The apps — for iPhone and Android — boast of being quicker, with 10-minute processing times. Be sure to apply through official channels, rather than through third-party websites, which may charge extra fees, and are less likely to handle your data securely.

You will need to upload a photo of your passport, scan and photograph yourself as you apply, upload the photo, and answer various questions about your plans. Applying online takes around 20 minutes and you must complete the process in one go — there is no chance to save as you go.

A decision will normally be given within three days, though the government warns it could take longer. You are allowed to travel to the U.K. while waiting for your decision, if you need to visit urgently; however you must have made the application before you travel.

Note that having an ETA doesn’t guarantee entry to the U.K. You must still go through passport control and Border Force officials still have the final say over whether you can enter the country.

How long will it be valid?

Validity lasts for two years and multiple entries — so you can visit as often as you please. However, note that it will be digitally linked to your passport — so if you get a new passport during those two years, it will no longer be valid and you must apply for a new one.

Can families get a joint ETA?

Everyone entering the U.K. needs their own ETA, including children and even babies. But you can apply on somebody else’s behalf.

Does this mean I can stay as long as I like?

The ETA is only intended for short stays of up to six months.

I’m just transiting through the U.K. Do I still need the ETA?

Everyone entering U.K. soil, even for a quick onward connection, must have an ETA. (This is the same for any travellers transiting through the US, who need an ESTA.) You will not be allowed through passport control to the transit area without one.

Does this cover me to enter Europe, too?

To enter Europe, you’ll need an ETIAS — the EU travel waiver, which has been much delayed but is currently slated to start some time in 2025. Stay tuned for details as the countdown approaches.

Written by Julia Buckley, CNN