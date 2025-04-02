Neighbours fighting back against tenant housing noisy roosters in front of Manhattan apartment

Neighbours in Upper Manhattan are upset about quite a ruckus from a bunch of roosters that have been "cock-a-doodle-dooing" at all hours. WABC via CNN Newsource

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Neighbours in Upper Manhattan are upset about quite a ruckus from a bunch of roosters that have been “cock-a-doodle-dooing” at all hours.

There’s a flock of them at 40 Arden St. in Inwood.

Residents say they are tormented day and night by the birds.

“It’s been over nine months. Nonstop noise, day and night. No, earplugs are enough. The sleep deprivation, the mental health concerns that that has caused. People here feel like we’re being held hostage by this situation,” Micky Chorny said.

Chorny’s window is right in front of the poultry pen and she works from home.

She said she’s called 311 and has filed at least 18 reports.

Another neighbour across the street did not want to be identified.

“Cock-a-doodle-doo, cluck, cluck, cluck, and then faster. And then to a point where it sounds like the rooster is straining it’s vocals and then you hear people screaming, ‘Shut up,‘” the neighbour said.

Neighbours complain the owner ruffles feathers as well.

The owner said it began with three roosters and a few chickens and then they multiplied.

“Having roosters or any other wild or illegal animal is a violation of the Health Code and can result in a summons. The Health Department is aware of the issue at this residence and we’re investigating,” the city’s Health Department said.

It’s not clear how much longer the roosters will get to live out here. What is clear, those who live with all the noise, feel like they are stuck.

“He has verbally assaulted me. He has threatened me,” Chorny said.

“This is the hood. If you want a better, quiet apartment, go somewhere else,” a friend of the owner said.

Some call it the “Dykeman Zoo,” others call it a “nightmare.”

Despite a year of complaints to the city, there’s still no peace and quiet.

Written by Lucy Yang