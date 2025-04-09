Canada offering millions in aid in response to Myanmar earthquake

A woman pushes her bicycle past a damaged building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on April 7, 2025. (AP Photo)

Canada is lending a hand to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

The 7.7 magnitude quake caused major damage in six regions and states, with more than 3,600 people killed, 5,017 hurt and 160 missing as of Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Extreme heat and rain created additional threats to the people who lost their homes from the earthquake, during what was the hottest and driest month of the year, according to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Canada is distributing up to $9.75 million in humanitarian assistance to support emergency medical services and provide shelter, food and other necessities, according to Global Affairs Canada in a news release April 4.

The $9.75 million funding will be used in the following ways:

$4 million to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies;

$2 million to the World Food Programme;

$2 million to support the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund;

Up to $1.75 million to the Humanitarian Coalition made up of Canadian aid organizations and its member agencies around the world.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said the March 28 earthquake is “exacerbating” the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, noting nearly 20 million people were already in need of aid before the earthquake.

“Canada also welcomes the release of US$5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, to which Canada is a long-standing donor, to support urgent humanitarian needs such as shelter, food and water,” GAC wrote in the release.

Relief efforts ramp up

The hope of finding survivors faded as rescue efforts wound down earlier this week, while relief and recovery efforts have since ramped up. More than 17.2 million people urgently need food, drinking water, health care, cash assistance and emergency shelter, according to the UN report.

“Entire communities have been upended, forcing people to seek shelter in makeshift conditions, disrupting markets, worsening psychosocial distress and bringing essential services — including running water, sanitation and health — to the verge of collapse,” the report reads.

Search operations from 20 countries helped rescue 653 survivors as of Monday, according to the Myanmar military government.

To add to the challenges, there were numerous reports of fighting, according to independent media and witnesses, despite temporary ceasefires declared by Myanmar’s military government and its armed opponents in the wake of the earthquake. A civil war in the country began after the army took over and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, which led to an armed resistance.

With files from The Associated Press