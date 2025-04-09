Queen Camilla celebrates anniversary with Italian pizza and ice cream

ROME - Italians offered pizza and ice cream to Queen Camilla to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of her wedding to King Charles during a state visit to Italy on Wednesday.

Camilla and Charles walked to the renowned Giolitti cafe in central Rome where the queen sampled an ice cream from a paper cup after the king had made a historic speech to the nearby Italian parliament.

Royals Queen Camilla, right, poses with Federica Viola, who has made and offered a pizza margarita for her after meeting with primary school children of the Alessandro Manzoni Institute in Rome, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Camilla had earlier been presented with a boxed pizza after attending an event at a school in Rome.

More formal dining will be on the agenda on Wednesday evening when Italian President Sergio Mattarella hosts a banquet for the royal couple at the Quirinale Palace.

Charles told parliament that Britain had been heavily influenced by Italian cooking. “I can only hope you will forgive us for occasionally corrupting your wonderful cuisine. We do so with the greatest possible affection,” he said, to loud laughter.

(Reporting by Phil Noble; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Crispian Balmer)