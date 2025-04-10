Memorials begin for some killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse as death toll reaches 221

Rescue workers stand at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed, killing more than 200 people in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Memorials were taking place Thursday for a merengue star and others killed when a cement roof collapsed at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic, as the number of dead surged to 221 and crews searched for more bodies under the rubble.

Mourners clad in black and white streamed into Santo Domingo’s National Theater, where the body of Rubby Perez lay inside a closed coffin. Perez had been performing on stage at the Jet Set club early Tuesday when the roof fell in.

President Luis Abinader and first lady Raquel Arbaje arrived at the theater and stood beside Perez’s coffin for several minutes. Some mourners doubled over in tears as a recording of Perez singing the national anthem was played. Renowned Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra was among those gathered to pay their respects.

Perez turned to music after a car accident left him unable to pursue a dream of becoming a professional baseball player. He was known for hits including “Volvere,” which he sang as a member of Wilfrido Vargas’s orchestra, and “Buscando tus besos” as a solo artist.

Blocks away from his memorial, crews continued the grim hunt for victims and survivors. No one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve practically combed through ground zero,” said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, adding that crews were focusing on one last small area of rubble.

Later Thursday, Mendez broke down while addressing reporters.

“Thank you, God, because today we accomplished the most difficult task I’ve had in 20 years,” he said, moving the microphone away from his face as he cried. Other officials patted him on the back as he continued, “Please forgive me,” before passing the microphone to an army official.

Officials said 189 people have been rescued alive from the rubble. More than 200 were injured, with 24 of them still hospitalized, including eight in critical condition.

“If the trauma is too great, there’s not a lot of time” left to save patients in that condition, said Health Minister Victor Atallah.

He and other doctors said some of the injured suffered fractures to the skull, femur and pelvis. The legendary club in Santo Domingo was packed with musicians, professional athletes and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people’s drinks early Tuesday. Minutes later, the roof collapsed.

‘He was a person that everyone loved’

Since then, dozens of people have been anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones, growing frustrated with the drip-drip of information provided by hospitals and the country’s forensic institute.

At least 146 bodies have been identified, authorities said Thursday.

Maria Luisa Taveras told TV station Noticias SIN that she was looking for her sister.

“We have gone everywhere they have told us,” she said, her voice breaking.

Taveras said the family has spread out, with a relative stationed at each hospital and at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology. Dozens of people waited at the institute on Thursday, wearing face masks and complaining about the smell as they demanded the release of their loved ones’ bodies.

“The odour is unbearable,” said Wendy Sosa, who has been waiting since Wednesday morning for the body of her cousin, 61-year-old Nilka Curiel Gonzalez. Sosa told The Associated Press by phone that the situation was “chaotic,” and that officials had set up a refrigerated container to handle the volume of bodies being delivered.

She wept as she described her cousin as gracious and authentic. “Very empathetic,” Sosa said. “She was a very helpful person.”

Victims identified so far include former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera; and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi whose brother is seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Dotel will be buried Thursday in Santo Domingo. Hundreds of people attended his wake on Wednesday, including Hall of Famer David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox. Ortiz said the number of people who attended Dotel’s wake spoke volumes.

“He was a person whom everyone loved,” Ortiz told reporters. “It’s very hard, very hard, truly.”

Also killed was a retired United Nations official; saxophonist Luis Solis, who was playing onstage when the roof fell; New York-based fashion designer Martin Polanco; the son and daughter-in-law of the minister of public works; the brother of the vice minister of the Ministry of Youth; and three employees of Grupo Popular, a financial services company, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

More than 20 victims came from Haina, Rubby Perez’s hometown, just southwest of Santo Domingo.

On Thursday, the governor held a communal wake, setting up 10 stands for coffins beneath a banner that read: “Haina bids farewell to her beloved children with immense sorrow.”

Among the mourners was Juancho Guillen, whose brother, sister and brother-in-law died at Jet Set.

“This family is in shock, is devastated. We’re practically dead too,” he told Noticias SIN, adding that his wife also died three months ago.

A quest for answers

Minutes after the roof collapsed, the 911 system received more than 100 calls, many of those made by people buried under the rubble, said Randolfo Rijo Gomez, the system’s director.

He noted that police arrived at the scene in 90 seconds, followed minutes later by first response units. In less than half an hour, 25 soldiers, seven fire brigades and 77 ambulances were activated, he said.

Prosecutors also arrived at the scene. It is still unclear what caused the roof to collapse or when the building was last inspected. The government said late Wednesday that once the recovery phase ends, it will launch a thorough investigation.

The club issued a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities. A spokesperson for the family that owns the club told The Associated Press that she passed along questions about potential inspections.

----

By Martin Adames Alcantara and Danica Coto, The Associated Press

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.