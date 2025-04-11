Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico in water dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened Mexico with sanctions and tariffs in a dispute over an 81-year-old water treaty that outlines water sharing between the two countries through a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs.

“Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Under the 1944 treaty, Mexico must send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. from the Rio Grande every five years. An acre-foot of water is enough to fill about half an Olympic swimming pool.

The current five-year cycle is up in October, but Mexico has sent less than 30% of the required water, according to data from the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Mexico contends that a historic drought fueled by climate change makes it impossible to fulfill its water commitments, a scenario for which the treaty offers leniency, allowing the water debt to be rolled over to the next five year cycle.

“My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!,” Trump said.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on Wednesday that Mexican officials were scrambling to come up with a plan to increase the amount of water the country sends to the United States because of growing concern that Trump could drag the dispute into trade negotiations.

The office of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City; Editing by Ross Colvin and Stephen Coates)