New York City’s mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

New York Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Dominican authorities, speaks to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025, upon arrival to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to pay his respects to the 226 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo.

The visit of the embattled mayor comes as many of the 700,000 Dominicans who live in New York City, representing 8 per cent of its population, mourn the victims who were attending a concert at the Jet Set club on April 7.

Adams was scheduled to meet with police and other local authorities and visit the site. He will attend a Mass on Monday night.

Crews rescued 189 people from the rubble, and 15 are still hospitalized. Four of those are in critical condition, according to health officials.

It was not immediately clear what cause the roof to collapse. Authorities are investigating.

Adams’s visit comes as he prepares to run for reelection as an independent following a bribery scandal and anger over his warm relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press