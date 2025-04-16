WHO member countries agree on a draft ‘pandemic treaty’ to try to avoid COVID-19 mistakes

A mortuary worker disinfests a coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 ahead of a funeral at Memora mortuary in Girona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

LONDON — Five years after COVID-19 triggered national lockdowns, economic uncertainty and killed millions, the World Health Organization’s member countries agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” that sets guidelines for how the international community might confront the next global health crisis.

After the world’s largely disastrous response to the coronavirus, countries tasked the WHO with overseeing a pandemic treaty in 2021; negotiations concluded early Wednesday on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the UN health agency’s annual meeting in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus heralded it as a historic moment, saying countries have proven that “in our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground and a shared response.”

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the WHO in January, American officials were barred from participating in the talks and are not expected to sign the treaty. During COVID-19, it was largely American research and development that produced the most effective vaccines and medicines.

Weeks after Trump’s decision, Argentina’s President Javier Milei also exited the WHO, citing “profound differences” with the UN agency.

Rachael Crockett, of the advocacy group Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, described the draft pandemic treaty as “a product of compromise.” She said it contained strong provisions, but only if countries chose to implement them. “This could change what we saw in COVID, when some populations didn’t get access to what they needed.”

The draft treaty notably includes a provision to guarantee that countries that share critical virus samples receive any resulting tests, medicines and vaccines, with the WHO to hold up to 20% of such products to ensure poorer countries get supplies. Negotiations on this provision are expected to continue after the treaty is likely accepted by member countries in May.

Crockett acknowledged that as is often the case with international law, there are few consequences for countries that don’t comply: “There’s not much that can be done if countries choose not to ratify or abide by it.”

Yuanqiong Hu, of aid organization Doctors Without Borders, said that if disputes arise between countries, the treaty includes a mechanism for them to use diplomatic channels, followed by arbitration.

Countries are already legally bound by the International Health Regulations to do things like quickly report dangerous new outbreaks. But those have been flouted repeatedly, including by African countries during Ebola and other outbreaks, China in the early stages of COVID-19 and arguably the U.S. amid its ongoing bird flu epidemic.

Maria Cheng, The Associated Press