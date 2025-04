Placards showing pictures of victims are displayed during a memorial to mark the one year anniversary of the Iran Air Crash in Toronto on Friday January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Iran on Thursday filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain over a 2020 plane crash that killed 176 people, the court said.

The four countries all had citizens aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight when the Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020.

Three days later, Iran admitted that its military had targeted the Kyiv-bound plane with two surface-to-air missiles by mistake.