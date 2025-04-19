NTSB is investigating after a small plane crashed into a Nebraska river and killed 3 on board

Emergency crews respond after a plane crashed into the Platte River killing several people Friday, April 18, 2025, in Fremont, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

FREMONT, Neb. — The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane crash in Nebraska that killed all three people on board.

The single-engine Cessna 180 was traveling along the Platte River when it crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed. Authorities did not immediately release the victims’ names.

An NTSB investigator was arriving Saturday to examine the crash site.

“Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation,” the agency said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, local officials said. Fremont is about 37 miles (60 kilometres) west of Omaha.