Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Head of the Chuvash Republic of Russia Oleg Nikolayev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Monday bilateral talks with Ukraine for the first time in years, and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was prepared for any discussion to halt attacks on civilian targets.

Putin and Zelenskyy face pressure from the United States, which has threatened to walk away from its peace efforts unless some progress is achieved.

Russia and Ukraine have said they are open to further ceasefires after a 30-hour Easter truce declared by Moscow at the weekend. Each side accused the other of violating it.

Talks are scheduled this week in London. Ukraine said on Monday it was sending a delegation to meet officials from the United States and European countries. The talks are a follow-up to a Paris meeting last week where the U.S. and European states discussed ways to end the more than three-year-old war.

Putin, speaking to a Russian state TV reporter, said fighting had resumed after the Easter ceasefire, which he announced unilaterally on Saturday. And Moscow, he said, was open to any peace initiatives and expected the same from Kyiv.

“We have always talked about this, that we have a positive attitude towards any peace initiatives. We hope that representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way,” Putin told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted later by Interfax news agency, told reporters: “When the president said that it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side.”

There have been no direct talks between the two sides since the early weeks after Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

Halting attacks on civilian targets

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said Ukraine stood by its proposal for an end to attacks on civilian targets and was ready for any form of discussion to achieve it. Previously, the U.S. and Ukraine had framed this as a 30-day ceasefire.

“Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at the very least civilian targets. And we are expecting a clear response from Moscow,” he said. “We are ready for any conversation about how to achieve this.”

He said the London talks “have a primary task: to push for an unconditional ceasefire. This must be the starting point.”

Zelenskyy had earlier on Monday said an unconditional ceasefire would be “followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace.”

Washington has said it would welcome an extension of the weekend truce. Zelenskyy said continued Russian attacks during the brief Easter ceasefire showed Moscow was intent on prolonging the war.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine’s forces were instructed to continue to mirror the Russian army’s actions.

“The nature of Ukraine’s actions will remain symmetrical: ceasefire will be met with ceasefire, and Russian strikes will be met with our own in defense. Actions always speak louder than words,” he said on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both said on Friday that Washington could walk away from peace talks altogether if the sides do not make more progress within days. Trump struck a more optimistic note Sunday, saying that “hopefully” the two sides would make a deal “this week.”

Russia’s demands including Ukraine ceding all the land Putin claims to have annexed and accept permanent neutrality. Ukraine says that would amount to surrender and leave it undefended if Moscow attacks again.

“President Putin and the Russian side remain open to seeking a peaceful settlement. We are continuing to work with the American side and, of course, we hope that this work will yield results,” Peskov told reporters.