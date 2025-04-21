The Vatican braces for a successor to the late Pope Francis. Follow for live updates.

Pope Francis, the first pope born in the Americas, has died at the age of 88 following weeks of intermittent hospital visits for chronic lung disease treatment.

The Argentinian-born pope held his position for 12 years and made his final public appearance the day before Easter Sunday.

Follow along for live updates as leaders and public figures around the world share their condolences:

8:45 a.m. EDT: ‘May he rest in peace’: AFN chief

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak shared some photos on Facebook as a tribute to the late pope.

“Pope Francis, he apologized to our people. There was strong resistance to an apology. But he did it anyways. I thank him for that and for his Life’s work here on earth. May he rest in peace,” she wrote.

The pope visited Canada in a 2022 tour after meeting with a delegation of Indigenous Canadians who went to Rome.

The pope said he was sorry that some members of the church participated in the abuse, cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.

Lynn Chaya, Breaking Digital Assignment Editor

8:25 a.m. EDT: Trump, Biden make statements

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared a post on Truth Social commenting on pope Francis’ death.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump wrote.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden also shared his condolences on X, saying the pope was unlike any who came before him.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” Biden wrote.

“As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love.”

Lynn Chaya, Breaking Digital Assignment Editor

8:05 a.m. EDT: Could a Canadian become the next pope?

After the death/resignation of Francis on Monday, the Catholic Church will be choosing a new leader. While there are four Canadian cardinals who could become the next pope, one expert whom CTVNews.ca spoke to said that outcome is ‘very unlikely.’

There are only five Canadian cardinals out of the 252 total, according to the Vatican’s website. But only four of them are eligible to vote out of the 138 voters in the conclave, as cardinals must be under 80 to vote.

Canada’s cardinals are Thomas Collins, Gerald Lacroix, Michael Czerny, Francis Leo and Marc Ouellet. All of them are eligible to be chosen as pope by their peers, as any baptized Catholic male can technically be elected pope.

The chance of electing a Canadian pope is “very unlikely,” says Emma Anderson, professor of religious studies at the University of Ottawa.

Most of the cardinals hail from Europe (114), followed by Asia (37), South America (32), Africa (29), North America (28), Central America (8) and Oceania (4).

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca National Affairs Writer

7:50 a.m. EDT: Poilievre shares condolences

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered his condolences to the late Pope Francis in a post on X.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all Catholics on the passing of Pope Francis. His humility, compassion, and steadfast faith had a profound impact on millions of Canadians and others around the world from every faith background,” he said.

Poilievre then reminisced on the pope’s historic pilgrimage to Canada when he sought to begin the process of reconciliation between the church and Indigenous communities.

“We join in thankful prayer with the Catholic faithful for his legacy of humble service and his message of love that will continue to inspire a world in need of hope.”

Lynn Chaya, Breaking Digital Assignment Editor

7:15 a.m. EDT: Tributes from leaders

Tributes to Pope Francis instantly poured in from around the world from presidents to people of all walks of life.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, who on Easter Sunday met with the pope, wrote on X on Monday that his “heart goes out” to the millions of Christians who loved him, and said: “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

On social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed Francis for focusing on the world’s most vulnerable; Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted a photo of himself on X with the pope, both smiling, and called Francis a “kind, warm and compassionate person”; Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that Francis “was in every way a man of the people.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a statement that Francis leaves behind “a great human legacy that will remain etched in the conscience of humanity” and called him “an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to serving the values of peace and justice.”

The Associated Press

Vatican Secretary of State Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrates a mass for peace in Ukraine in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

7:05 a.m. EDT: The leading candidates

Any baptized Roman Catholic male is eligible to be pope, but since 1378, only cardinals have been selected. Some current leading candidates include:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin of Italy, 70, Francis’ secretary of state and a veteran Vatican diplomat.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada, 80, head of the Vatican’s bishop’s office from 2010 to 2023.

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria, 80, a student of Pope Benedict XVI, and thus ostensibly having appeal for conservatives.

Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines, 67, brought by Francis to head the Vatican’s massive missionary office.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Italy, 69, a Francis protégé who headed the Italian bishops conference.

The Associated Press

Pope Francis Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress he was given after his apology to Indigenous people during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alta., as part of his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

7 a.m. EDT: Pope’s historic residential schools apology

Pope Francis will be remembered by Canadian Catholics as a progressive leader whose approach to the papacy helped usher in a new era of Indigenous relations and make the church more responsive to its rank and file.

His most lasting impact in Canada is likely to be his response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action: that he apologized for the legacy of residential schools on Canadian soil.

He did so on a tour of Canada in 2022, months after meeting with a delegation of Indigenous Canadians who went to Rome.

The pope said he was sorry that some members of the church participated in the abuse, cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.

The Canadian Press

Obit Pope Francis Global Reax Believers sit in front of a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death, during a Easter service at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, near the Vatican embassy, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

6:45 a.m. EDT: Who’s in charge after the Pope’s death?

If the pope has died, the camerlengo, or chamberlain, must certify the death and seal the papal apartment. He runs administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

The largely ceremonial job of camerlengo is currently held by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born American head of the Vatican’s laity office.

Nearly all prefects of Vatican offices lose their jobs when a pope dies, but a few stay on, including the foreign minister and the master of liturgical ceremonies, who plays a key role in assembling the conclave.

The dean of the College of Cardinals summons the cardinals for the funeral, presiding at the mass before the conclave begins. That position is currently held by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the retired head of the Vatican’s office for bishops.

In November 2024, Francis reformed the rites to be used for his funeral, simplifying them to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican. Francis has chosen to be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica, where his favourite icon of the Virgin Mary, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.

The Associated Press