UnitedHealth spent US$1.7 million on executive security in 2024, filing shows

A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

UnitedHealth Group UNH.N spent nearly US$1.7 million on security for its top executives in 2024, the healthcare conglomerate disclosed on Monday, months after the fatal shooting of senior executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December.

The company also paid $207,931 on behalf of certain family members of the executives to provide them with personal and home security services, it said.

The security spending disclosures, absent from UnitedHealth’s previous annual filings, underscore how the December shooting is prompting companies to reassess the risk of targeted violence against top management.

U.S. drugmakers Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Eli Lilly LLY.N also increased spending on security for their top executives in 2024, regulatory filings showed last month.

“We believe that these security services are appropriate and necessary given the risks associated with executive officer positions at the company,” UnitedHealth said in the filing.

Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead on December 4 outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel where the company was holding an investor conference.

The filing also showed UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty’s total compensation for 2024 was $26.3 million, compared with $23.5 million a year ago.