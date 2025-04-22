U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including US$3,000 in cash, is stolen from D.C. restaurant

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks to CNN from outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. (CNN via CNN Newsource)

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant Sunday night, the secretary confirmed Monday.

Noem, who was asked about the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll, acknowledged the incident and said the matter has not been resolved.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the Capital Burger restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant, a law enforcement source said.

The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s licence, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank cheques, and about US$3,000 in cash.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments, the person added.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson said.

Law enforcement experts have raised concerns about whether the incident, which involved a thief getting so close to a cabinet official and then absconding with her belongings, may have been a lapse in security.

“This is a security breach that actually has high consequences, and it needs immediate and further review by the Secret Service and DHS, and other law enforcement partners,” said Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent.

“If necessary, the Secret Service will need to make operational changes on how they deal with these types of private events moving forward,” Wackrow told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

He added that Noem remains “at higher risk for targeted threats, both by foreign and domestic actors, and just her public profile alone makes her a symbolic target.”

By Josh Campbell and Kit Maher, CNN

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.