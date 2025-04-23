Sweden to allow microbreweries to sell beer to visitors after a ‘lecture’

STOCKHOLM - Sweden will allow its microbreweries, vineyards and distilleries to sell their drinks on-site to visitors, in a relaxation of strict rules on alcohol sales that aim to protect public health and which have been in place since 1955.

But visitors must be on a paid tour and must listen to what the law described as a lecture “with real content” about the drink first, as well as facts about the negative effects of alcohol consumption.

Under current rules, shops in the Nordic country can only sell drinks with up to 3.5 percent alcohol. For stronger drinks, consumers must head to Systembolaget, the state-run alcohol chain which operates 450 outlets across Sweden. The stores have limited opening hours, don’t advertise alcohol or discount drinks.

The government’s so-called “farm sale” law for alcoholic beverages of all strengths takes effect in June and runs for six years before a mandatory evaluation. The law states visitors must have paid, can buy only small “souvenir-style” amounts and have to listen to “a lecture” with an educational element.

The change is controversial and seen by politicians on the left as a first step in dismantling the state’s decades-old monopoly on alcohol sales. Sweden was given an exemption to European Union legislation on free trade of goods when it joined in 1995.

Sweden’s right-wing government has called the change a “freedom reform” with which it aims to boost the microbrewery and drinks sector and the tourism industry, while still protecting the monopoly and public health.

The proposal passed with 154 votes for and 129 votes against.

“In my opinion a far too cautious proposal but a clear step in the right direction,” Moderate Party lawmaker Jan Ericson said on X. “I vote yes with joy!”

In an earlier challenge of the retail monopoly, the Supreme Court in 2023 ruled that an online wine retailer had the right to sell directly to Swedish households and businesses.

Nordic neighbor Finland, which also has one of the European Union’s strictest alcohol policies, has been easing its restrictions since 2017 when it allowed on-site sales for small breweries.

Finland’s right-wing government, in power since 2023, has said it plans to further ease alcohol policy by allowing online sales, home delivery and sale of wines in grocery stores.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Johan Ahlander and Essi Lehto, editing by Alexandra Hudson, Reuters