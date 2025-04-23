Why Melania Trump’s Easter outfit may have raised eyebrows amid trade war

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump reads a book to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Melania Trump wore an Easter outfit that may raise eyebrows.

During the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday, the U.S. first lady appeared in a cream coat made by Montreal-based luxury outerwear brand Mackage.

Although her Easter look this year was described as “muted” by Vogue, it stood out to some because she chose a Canadian designer over an American option.

Melania wore Mackage’s Gael-V leather double-breasted trench coat with gold buttons and a belt. The price is listed as $1,890 on the company’s website.

The fashion brand is owned by Montreal-based APP Group, which sells luxury outerwear, handbags and accessories through its other businesses worldwide.

Melania paired the coat with grey patent leather pumps by Paris luxury brand Roger Vivier, according to Vogue. Her husband, U.S. president Donald Trump wore his typical red, white and blue suit and tie for the event; the brand was unknown.

Some may be surprised by Melania’s choice of a Canadian brand given the president is shaking up trade relationships by imposing additional tariffs on countries including its close neighbour and ally, Canada. The move fuelled tensions between the two countries.

Melania’s choice of outwear prompted questions about whether she was making a statement about the trade war.

Melania Trump U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand with the Easter bunny as they participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Eric Ham, a CTV News political analyst based in Washington, told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that Melania may have been making it clear that the politics of her husband’s administration do not influence her fashion choices.

But Henry Navarro Delgado, associate professor of fashion at Toronto Metropolitan University in Toronto, says Melania may not have made the decision herself.

Celebrities and high-profile figures typically have stylists who help them select their outfits, especially for major events, Delgado said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca Wednesday. While wearing the Canadian coat may be perceived as showing “solidarity with Canada,” he said he wonders whether Melania even knew the coat was from a Canadian brand. Mackage has a “progressive connotation” and is favoured by celebrities like Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Madonna, he added.

The White House and Mackage did not immediately respond to CTVNews.ca’s request for comments.

Melania’s past Easter outfits were “more traditional,” according to Vogue. The iconic fashion publication noted her past choices by American and British designers. In 2017, she wore a pale pink dress from Hervé Pierre. She sported a pale blue cashmere jacket from Burberry in 2018, and a blue dress by Michael Kors in 2019.

Melania’s looks have made headlines in the past for other reasons. She previously stoked controversy when she wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u” when she met children who were separated from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico in 2018, The Associated Press reported.