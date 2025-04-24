A French high school student is arrested after fatally stabbing another student and wounding 3: police

French Police officers stand close to the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides where a student killed another student and wounded three others in a knife attack, in Nantes, western France, on April 24, 2025. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — A student at a French high school stabbed four other students at his school Thursday, killing at least one and injuring three others before being arrested, police said.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear. Fatal attacks are quite rare in French schools.

A national police official said the attack occurred at the private Catholic Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes on France’s Atlantic coast.

The student stabbed four people with a knife during a lunch break before teachers subdued him, and he was later taken in by police, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to national police policy.

Students at the school told French media at the scene that they had received an email from the assailant earlier in the day with unspecified grievances.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X that she is heading to the school with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to show “solidarity with victims and the school community.” The regional prosecutor announced a news conference for later Thursday.

Images from the scene showed police and armed military forces surrounding the school as the investigation got underway.

An official at the school, which is part of a complex housing a primary and middle school, would not comment on what happened, saying the school is concentrating on caring for the students who were on campus at the time. The school website was down.