Canada caught up in China-U.S. trade war as Trump claims fentanyl continues to flow

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office in Washington on April 23, 2025. (Alex Brandon / AP)

WASHINGTON — Pulling Canada into his trade war with China, U.S. President Donald Trump claims Chinese fentanyl continues to “pour” across both borders.

Trump complained on social media Thursday about Chinese airlines refusing to accept Boeing planes to protest his administration’s massive tariffs on China.

In his post, he says that fentanyl continues to flow into the U.S. from China through Mexico and Canada.

Trump last month slapped economywide tariffs on Canada, linking the duties to the flow of people and fentanyl across the United States’ northern border. He partially paused the levies a few days later.

U.S. data shows a tiny amount of fentanyl is seized at the Canada-U.S. border and the RCMP says there is no evidence of large-scale movement of the drug from Canada into the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week there have been “successes” at the Canada-U.S. border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

Article written by Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press